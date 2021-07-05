UK Service Sector Logs Sharp Growth In June

The UK service sector logged another steep growth in June as looser pandemic restrictions released pent up demand, final data from IHS Markit showed on Monday. The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply services Purchasing Managers’ Index registered 62.4 in June, down slightly from 62.9 in May. This was the second-highest reading since October 2013 and above the earlier ‘flash’ figure of 61.
