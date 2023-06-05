The UK service sector continued to expand at a solid pace in May amid robust rises in output and new business despite mounting inflationary pressures fueled by higher wage costs, survey data from S&P Global revealed Monday. The final Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply services Purchasing Managers’ Index dropped to 55.2 in May from 55.9 in April.
