The UK service sector moved closer to stabilization from the contraction zone in December despite challenging business environment and the cost of living crisis, a closely watched survey showed Thursday. The final S&P Global/Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply services Purchasing Managers’ Index improved to 49.9 from 48.8 in November. The flash reading was 50.0.
