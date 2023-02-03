UK service providers reported another reduction in their business activity at the start of the year largely due to subdued spending by both businesses and consumers, final results of the Purchasing Managers’ survey from S&P Global revealed Friday.
The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply services Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 48.7 from 49.9 in the previous month.
