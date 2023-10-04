The UK service sector contracted the most since January largely due to subdued demand and cutbacks to non-essential spending among clients, final survey results published by S&P Global revealed on Wednesday. The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply final services Purchasing Managers’ Index posted 49.3 in September, down from 49.5 in August.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- UK Services Activity Shrinks Most In 8 Months - October 4, 2023
- Euro Area Private Sector Stuck In Recession - October 4, 2023
- New Zealand Holds Key Rate; Policy To Remain Restrictive - October 4, 2023