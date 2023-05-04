The UK service sector expanded at the fastest pace in a year, driven by a sharp upturn in new orders, although strong inflationary pressures continued to persist, survey data from S&P Global revealed Thursday. The final Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply services Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 55.9 in April from 52.9 in March. The flash reading was 54.9.
