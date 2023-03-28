UK shop prices logged another record high in March due to the historical growth in food and non-food prices, data from the British Retail Consortium showed Tuesday. The BRC- NielsenIQ shop price index increased 8.9 percent on a yearly basis in March, faster than the 8.4 percent rise in February. The annual growth was primarily driven by another record 15.0 percent growth in food prices.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- UK Shop Price Inflation Hits Fresh Record High: BRC - March 28, 2023
- European Economic News Preview: BoE, SNB Set To Lift Rates - March 28, 2023
- European Economic News Preview: France Business Confidence Data Due - March 28, 2023