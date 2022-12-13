The UK jobless rate edged up again in the three months ended October as firms held back recruitment amid recession fears but wage growth remained strong, fueling pressure on the Bank of England to hike interest rates further in a bid to rein in inflation. The ILO jobless rate climbed to 3.7 percent in the three months to October, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Tuesday.
