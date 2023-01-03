The British government is set to start paying out the cost of living support of up to GBP 900 to low income households in the Spring, a plan than was initially announced by the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in the autumn statement. The Department of Work and Pensions said on Tuesday that the cost of living payment for means-tested benefit claimants will go direct to bank accounts in three disbursements
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- UK Unveils Cost Of Living Support To Low Income Households - January 3, 2023
- Singapore GDP Growth Weakens Sharply On Lackluster Manufacturing - January 3, 2023
- European Economic News Preview: Germany Flash Inflation, Unemployment Due - January 3, 2023