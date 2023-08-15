Although the UK unemployment rate rose in the second quarter, wage growth accelerated more than expected, raising the chances of the Bank of England raising interest rates by another quarter-point in September. Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that the jobless rate rose to 4.2 percent in the three months to June, while it was forecast to remain unchanged at 4.0 percent.
