UK wage growth eased in the third quarter and vacancies declined further reflecting the loosening labor market conditions, data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Tuesday. Excluding bonuses, regular pay growth was 7.7 percent in the three months to September, in line with expectations but slower than the revised 7.9 percent rise in the period through August.
