UK pay growth eased at a slower than expected pace in the fourth quarter and created a bumpy road ahead for an interest rate cut as the Bank of England awaits more signs of easing in the labor market. In the three months to December, average earnings including bonuses rose at a slower pace of 5.8 percent annually, after the 6.7 percent gain in November.
