Britons’ regular pay increased at the joint-strongest rate on record adding to signs that the inflationary pressures are set to remain strong, while the unexpected rise in the jobless rate somewhat soothed such fears, official data showed on Tuesday. Average earnings excluding bonuses advanced 7.3 percent in three months to May, the Office for National Statistics reported.
