UK consumer price inflation remained stable unexpectedly in January raising hopes of an interest rate cut from the Bank of England as early as June. Data from the Office for National Statistics published on Wednesday revealed that the consumer price index, or CPI, advanced 4.0 percent on a yearly basis, the same rate as seen in December. Inflation was forecast to climb to 4.1 percent.
