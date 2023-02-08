Ongoing economic uncertainty coupled with the cost pressures forced the British employers to take a more cautious approach on staff hiring, a survey report compiled by S&P Global showed Wednesday. Permanent staff appointments declined for the fourth consecutive month, albeit at a weaker pace as firms often preferred to take temporary staff to fill vacancies, the KPMG/REC Report on Jobs, based on
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Uncertain Economic Outlook, High Inflation Weigh On UK Job Placements - February 8, 2023
- Italy Retail Sales Fall 0.2% On Lower Non-Food Demand - February 8, 2023
- France Payroll Employment Stays Stable In Q4 - February 8, 2023