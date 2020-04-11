United Kingdom Average Price Of Oil Exported From The United Kingdom

Average Price Of Oil Exported From The United Kingdom in the United Kingdom increased to 322 GBP/TONNE in February from 318 GBP/TONNE in January of 2020. Average Price Of Oil Exported From The United King in the United Kingdom averaged 365.01 GBP/TONNE from 2013 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 890 GBP/TONNE in April of 2014 and a record low of 184 GBP/TONNE in February of 2016. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Average Price of Oil Exported from The the United Kin.