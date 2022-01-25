Fiscal Expenditure in the United Kingdom increased to 84721 GBP Million in December from 76307 GBP Million in November of 2021. Fiscal Expenditure in the United Kingdom averaged 50786.02 GBP Million from 1997 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 109452 GBP Million in April of 2020 and a record low of 20251 GBP Million in May of 2000. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Central Government Expenditure.