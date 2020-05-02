United Kingdom Exports Extra Eu – Electrical Mach. & Equipment & Related Parts

Exports Extra Eu – Electrical Mach. & Equipment & Related Parts in the United Kingdom increased to 841.29 GBP Million in February from 757.72 GBP Million in January of 2020. Exports Extra Eu – Electrical Mach. & Equipment & in the United Kingdom averaged 803.17 GBP Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 1486.25 GBP Million in October of 2005 and a record low of 480.60 GBP Million in June of 2003. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Exports of Extra EU – Electrical Mach. & Equipmen.