United Kingdom Exports Extra Eu – Essential Oils & Resinoids Prepared

Exports Extra Eu – Essential Oils & Resinoids Prepared in the United Kingdom increased to 127.67 GBP Million in February from 110.60 GBP Million in January of 2020. Exports Extra Eu – Essential Oils & Resinoids Prep in the United Kingdom averaged 94 GBP Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 156.06 GBP Million in October of 2019 and a record low of 44.33 GBP Million in January of 1999. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Exports of Extra EU – Essential Oils & Resinoids.