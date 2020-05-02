United Kingdom Exports Extra Eu – Explosives, Pyrotechnics & Related Prds.

Exports Extra Eu – Explosives, Pyrotechnics & Related Prds. in the United Kingdom increased to 5.48 GBP Million in February from 1.71 GBP Million in January of 2020. Exports Extra Eu – Explosives, Pyrotechnics & Rela in the United Kingdom averaged 3.86 GBP Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 19.46 GBP Million in April of 2008 and a record low of 0.84 GBP Million in January of 1999. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Exports of Extra EU – Explosives, Pyrotechnics &.