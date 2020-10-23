United Kingdom Exports Extra Eu – Furniture, Bedding, Mattresses & Furnishings

Exports Extra Eu – Furniture, Bedding, Mattresses & Furnishings in the United Kingdom decreased to 81.42 GBP Million in August from 99.10 GBP Million in July of 2020. Exports Extra Eu – Furniture, Bedding, Mattresses in the United Kingdom averaged 70.77 GBP Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 177.80 GBP Million in April of 2017 and a record low of 27.65 GBP Million in January of 2005. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Exports of Extra EU – Furniture, Bedding, Mattres.