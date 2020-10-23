United Kingdom Exports Extra Eu – Impregnated, Coated, & Laminated Fabrics

Exports Extra Eu – Impregnated, Coated, & Laminated Fabrics in the United Kingdom decreased to 6.27 GBP Million in August from 8.52 GBP Million in July of 2020. Exports Extra Eu – Impregnated, Coated, & Laminate in the United Kingdom averaged 10.65 GBP Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 16.03 GBP Million in December of 2003 and a record low of 3.87 GBP Million in January of 2009. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Exports of Extra EU – Impregnated, Coated, & Lami.