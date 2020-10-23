United Kingdom Exports Extra Eu – Leather & Harness, Gut (Excl. Silk-Worm Gut)

Exports Extra Eu – Leather & Harness, Gut (Excl. Silk-Worm Gut) in the United Kingdom decreased to 44.31 GBP Million in August from 46.86 GBP Million in July of 2020. Exports Extra Eu – Leather & Harness, Gut (Excl. S in the United Kingdom averaged 13.89 GBP Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 46.86 GBP Million in July of 2020 and a record low of 4.70 GBP Million in December of 1996. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Exports of Extra EU – Leather & Harness, Gut (exc.