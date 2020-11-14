United Kingdom Exports Extra Eu – Meat, Fish & Crustaceans & Aquatics Prepared

Exports Extra Eu – Meat, Fish & Crustaceans & Aquatics Prepared in the United Kingdom decreased to 4.17 GBP Million in September from 4.48 GBP Million in August of 2020. Exports Extra Eu – Meat, Fish & Crustaceans & Aqua in the United Kingdom averaged 2.88 GBP Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 7.83 GBP Million in April of 2020 and a record low of 0.87 GBP Million in January of 2006. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Exports of Extra EU – Meat, Fish & Crustaceans &.