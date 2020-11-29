United Kingdom Exports Extra Eu – Mineral Fuels & Oils & Distillation Products

Exports Extra Eu – Mineral Fuels & Oils & Distillation Products in the United Kingdom decreased to 355 GBP Million in September from 509.58 GBP Million in August of 2020. Exports Extra Eu – Mineral Fuels & Oils & Distilla in the United Kingdom averaged 556.21 GBP Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 1552.15 GBP Million in May of 2012 and a record low of 85.70 GBP Million in December of 1998. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Exports of Extra EU – Mineral Fuels & Oils & Dist.