United Kingdom Exports Extra Eu – Tanning, Dyeing Extracts & Other Colour Matl.

Exports Extra Eu – Tanning, Dyeing Extracts & Other Colour Matl. in the United Kingdom increased to 80.09 GBP Million in March from 65.34 GBP Million in February of 2020. Exports Extra Eu – Tanning, Dyeing Extracts & Othe in the United Kingdom averaged 60.43 GBP Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 83.19 GBP Million in March of 2019 and a record low of 30.74 GBP Million in January of 2009. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Exports of Extra EU – Tanning, Dyeing Extracts &.