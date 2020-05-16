United Kingdom Exports Extra Eu – Tobacco & Manufactured Tobacco Substitutes

Exports Extra Eu – Tobacco & Manufactured Tobacco Substitutes in the United Kingdom increased to 0.38 GBP Million in March from 0.33 GBP Million in February of 2020. Exports Extra Eu – Tobacco & Manufactured Tobacco in the United Kingdom averaged 20.94 GBP Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 75.65 GBP Million in October of 1996 and a record low of 0.33 GBP Million in February of 2020. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Exports of Extra EU – Tobacco & Manufactured Toba.