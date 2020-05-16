United Kingdom Exports Extra Eu – Tools, Cutlery, Spoons & Forks, Of Base Metal

Exports Extra Eu – Tools, Cutlery, Spoons & Forks, Of Base Metal in the United Kingdom decreased to 24.67 GBP Million in March from 27.12 GBP Million in February of 2020. Exports Extra Eu – Tools, Cutlery, Spoons & Forks, in the United Kingdom averaged 32.44 GBP Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 50.16 GBP Million in May of 2005 and a record low of 20.95 GBP Million in January of 2020. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Exports of Extra EU – Tools, Cutlery, Spoons & Fo.