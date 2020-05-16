United Kingdom Exports Extra Eu – Toys, Games, Sports Eqp. & Parts & Acces.

Exports Extra Eu – Toys, Games, Sports Eqp. & Parts & Acces. in the United Kingdom increased to 47.99 GBP Million in March from 37.64 GBP Million in February of 2020. Exports Extra Eu – Toys, Games, Sports Eqp. & Part in the United Kingdom averaged 23.59 GBP Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 53.16 GBP Million in October of 2016 and a record low of 8.06 GBP Million in January of 2005. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Exports of Extra EU – Toys, Games, Sports Eqp. &.