United Kingdom Exports Extra Eu – Umbrellas, Sticks, Whips & Riding-Crops

Exports Extra Eu – Umbrellas, Sticks, Whips & Riding-Crops in the United Kingdom decreased to 0.29 GBP Million in March from 0.37 GBP Million in February of 2020. Exports Extra Eu – Umbrellas, Sticks, Whips & Ridi in the United Kingdom averaged 0.37 GBP Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 1.95 GBP Million in December of 2012 and a record low of 0.05 GBP Million in January of 2005. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Exports of Extra EU – Umbrellas, Sticks, Whips &.