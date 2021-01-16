United Kingdom Exports Intra Eu – Dairy, Natural Honey & Edible Prds. Nie

Exports Intra Eu – Dairy, Natural Honey & Edible Prds. Nie in the United Kingdom decreased to 105.19 GBP Million in November from 115.18 GBP Million in October of 2020. Exports Intra Eu – Dairy, Natural Honey & Edible P in the United Kingdom averaged 63.36 GBP Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 157.39 GBP Million in March of 2019 and a record low of 25.70 GBP Million in July of 1997. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Exports of Intra EU – Dairy, Natural Honey & Edib.