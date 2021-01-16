United Kingdom Exports Intra Eu – Edible Vegetables, Certain Roots & Tubers

Exports Intra Eu – Edible Vegetables, Certain Roots & Tubers in the United Kingdom increased to 28.42 GBP Million in November from 26.92 GBP Million in October of 2020. Exports Intra Eu – Edible Vegetables, Certain Root in the United Kingdom averaged 15.64 GBP Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 33.41 GBP Million in June of 2019 and a record low of 6.44 GBP Million in June of 2000. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Exports of Intra EU – Edible Vegetables, Certain.