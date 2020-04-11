Exports of Crude Oil in the United Kingdom decreased to 1656 GBP Million in February from 1699 GBP Million in January of 2020. Exports of Crude Oil in the United Kingdom averaged 696.91 GBP Million from 1970 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 2146 GBP Million in May of 2019 and a record low of 0 GBP Million in February of 1970. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Exports of Crude Oil.