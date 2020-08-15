Exports of Extra EU – Cocoa & Cocoa Prepared in the United Kingdom increased to 12.05 GBP Million in June from 10.91 GBP Million in May of 2020. Exports of Extra EU – Cocoa & Cocoa Prepared in the United Kingdom averaged 12.33 GBP Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 27 GBP Million in September of 2019 and a record low of 3.84 GBP Million in January of 2005. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Exports of Extra EU – Cocoa & Cocoa Prepared.