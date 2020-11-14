Exports of Extra EU – Live Animals in the United Kingdom increased to 20.79 GBP Million in September from 19.56 GBP Million in August of 2020. Exports of Extra EU – Live Animals in the United Kingdom averaged 14.21 GBP Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 65.61 GBP Million in November of 2006 and a record low of 1.77 GBP Million in June of 2008. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Exports of Extra EU – Live Animals.