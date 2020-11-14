Exports of Extra EU – Live Trees & Plants in the United Kingdom decreased to 0.65 GBP Million in September from 1.08 GBP Million in August of 2020. Exports of Extra EU – Live Trees & Plants in the United Kingdom averaged 0.58 GBP Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 2.30 GBP Million in August of 1997 and a record low of 0.05 GBP Million in December of 2001. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Exports of Extra EU – Live Trees & Plants.