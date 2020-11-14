Exports of Extra EU – Meat & Edible Meat Offal in the United Kingdom increased to 45.38 GBP Million in September from 44.62 GBP Million in August of 2020. Exports of Extra EU – Meat & Edible Meat Offal in the United Kingdom averaged 13.64 GBP Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 60.20 GBP Million in November of 2019 and a record low of 1.77 GBP Million in June of 2001. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Exports of Extra EU – Meat & Edible Meat Offal.