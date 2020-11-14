Exports of Extra EU – Milling Industry Products in the United Kingdom increased to 15.26 GBP Million in September from 13.41 GBP Million in August of 2020. Exports of Extra EU – Milling Industry Products in the United Kingdom averaged 9.38 GBP Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 26.10 GBP Million in February of 2017 and a record low of 3.27 GBP Million in November of 2006. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Exports of Extra EU – Milling Industry Products.