Exports of Intra EU – Edible Fruit & Nuts in the United Kingdom decreased to 20.29 GBP Million in November from 22.64 GBP Million in October of 2020. Exports of Intra EU – Edible Fruit & Nuts in the United Kingdom averaged 11.38 GBP Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 25.94 GBP Million in July of 2020 and a record low of 2.80 GBP Million in February of 1998. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Exports of Intra EU – Edible Fruit & Nuts.