Households Debt in the United Kingdom decreased to 123.47 percent of gross income in 2018 from 125.10 percent in 2017. Households Debt To Income in the United Kingdom averaged 123.36 percent from 2000 until 2018, reaching an all time high of 136.56 percent in 2008 and a record low of 101.02 percent in 2000. This page provides – United Kingdom Households Debt To Income- actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.