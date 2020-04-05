ICU Beds in the United Kingdom averaged 275.55 per 100K people from 2000 until 2014, reaching an all time high of 316.57 per 100K people in December of 2000 and a record low of 227.79 per 100K people in December of 2014. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom ICU Beds.
