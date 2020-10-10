United Kingdom Imports Extra Eu – Paper & Paperboard & Related Articles

Imports Extra Eu – Paper & Paperboard & Related Articles in the United Kingdom decreased to 129.61 GBP Million in August from 156.98 GBP Million in July of 2020. Imports Extra Eu – Paper & Paperboard & Related Ar in the United Kingdom averaged 101.24 GBP Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 199.11 GBP Million in June of 2020 and a record low of 58.98 GBP Million in February of 2005. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Imports of Extra EU – Paper & Paperboard & Relate.