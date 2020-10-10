United Kingdom Imports Extra Eu – Photographic Or Cinematographic Products

Imports Extra Eu – Photographic Or Cinematographic Products in the United Kingdom increased to 13.34 GBP Million in August from 12.98 GBP Million in July of 2020. Imports Extra Eu – Photographic Or Cinematographic in the United Kingdom averaged 20.86 GBP Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 67.10 GBP Million in June of 2000 and a record low of 4.17 GBP Million in January of 2017. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Imports of Extra EU – Photographic Or Cinematogra.