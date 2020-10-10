United Kingdom Imports Extra Eu – Residues & Waste From Prepared Food Inds.

Imports Extra Eu – Residues & Waste From Prepared Food Inds. in the United Kingdom decreased to 72.88 GBP Million in August from 96.34 GBP Million in July of 2020. Imports Extra Eu – Residues & Waste From Prepared in the United Kingdom averaged 53.06 GBP Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 143.77 GBP Million in January of 2019 and a record low of 15.43 GBP Million in July of 2000. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Imports of Extra EU – Residues & Waste from Prepa.