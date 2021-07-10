United Kingdom Imports Extra Eu – Tobacco & Manufactured Tobacco Substitutes

Imports Extra Eu – Tobacco & Manufactured Tobacco Substitutes in the United Kingdom increased to 0.55 GBP Million in May from 0.54 GBP Million in April of 2021. Imports Extra Eu – Tobacco & Manufactured Tobacco in the United Kingdom averaged 27.77 GBP Million from 1996 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 2593.80 GBP Million in March of 2015 and a record low of 0.25 GBP Million in April of 2020. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Imports of Extra EU – Tobacco & Manufactured Toba.