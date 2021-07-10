United Kingdom Imports Extra Eu – Vegetable Plaiting Materials & Veg. Prds. Nie

Imports Extra Eu – Vegetable Plaiting Materials & Veg. Prds. Nie in the United Kingdom decreased to 1.76 GBP Million in May from 1.82 GBP Million in April of 2021. Imports Extra Eu – Vegetable Plaiting Materials & in the United Kingdom averaged 1.03 GBP Million from 1996 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 5.80 GBP Million in September of 2019 and a record low of 0.36 GBP Million in July of 2008. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Imports of Extra EU – Vegetable Plaiting Material.