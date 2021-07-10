United Kingdom Imports Extra Eu – Wool, Fine & Coarse Animal Hair

Imports Extra Eu – Wool, Fine & Coarse Animal Hair in the United Kingdom decreased to 8.19 GBP Million in May from 11.26 GBP Million in April of 2021. Imports Extra Eu – Wool, Fine & Coarse Animal Hair in the United Kingdom averaged 13.14 GBP Million from 1996 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 29.02 GBP Million in April of 1997 and a record low of 2.90 GBP Million in June of 2020. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Imports of Extra EU – Wool, Fine & Coarse Animal.