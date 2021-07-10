United Kingdom Imports Extra Eu – Woven Fabrics,Tuft Textile, Lace & Tapestries

Imports Extra Eu – Woven Fabrics,Tuft Textile, Lace & Tapestries in the United Kingdom increased to 7.07 GBP Million in May from 6.92 GBP Million in April of 2021. Imports Extra Eu – Woven Fabrics,Tuft Textile, Lac in the United Kingdom averaged 7.33 GBP Million from 1996 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 13.78 GBP Million in January of 2020 and a record low of 3.14 GBP Million in May of 2020. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Imports of Extra EU – Woven Fabrics,tuft Textile,.