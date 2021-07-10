United Kingdom Imports – Feathers,Down,Artificial Hair & Flower Prepared

Imports – Feathers,Down,Artificial Hair & Flower Prepared in the United Kingdom increased to 19.14 GBP Million in May from 16.41 GBP Million in April of 2021. Imports – Feathers,Down,Artificial Hair & Flower P in the United Kingdom averaged 9.52 GBP Million from 2000 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 22.51 GBP Million in January of 2020 and a record low of 2.45 GBP Million in March of 2000. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Imports of Feathers,down,artificial Hair & Flower.