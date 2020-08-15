United Kingdom Imports – Furskins, Artificial Fur & Related Articles

Imports – Furskins, Artificial Fur & Related Articles in the United Kingdom increased to 1.18 GBP Million in June from 1.02 GBP Million in May of 2020. Imports – Furskins, Artificial Fur & Related Artic in the United Kingdom averaged 4.07 GBP Million from 2000 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 9.39 GBP Million in July of 2017 and a record low of 1.01 GBP Million in April of 2020. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Imports of Furskins, Artificial Fur & Related Art.